What’s the most popular Halloween candy in Utah?

An estimated $2.7 billion will be spent on Halloween candy this year, according to the National Retail Federation. That’s a lot of candy. So we looked into what kind of candy Utahns were spending the most money on. It wasn’t Skittles or Nerds, or even any kind of chocolate. If you guessed that the hard candy Jolly Ranchers are Utahn’s top favorite Halloween candy, you guessed right!

Combing over ten years worth of sales data from 2007-2016, CandyStore.com found the best sellers of candy by state. Skittles didn’t even break into the top 3. Utahns ate more than 475,000 pounds of Jolly Ranchers, followed by Reese’s cups and Tootsie Roll pops, according to CandyStore.com.

Did you know since 2015, online candy sales have increased by 15 percent, according to the National Retail Foundation?

