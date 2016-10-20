New policy requires parking boots to be removed in one hour

On Tuesday night, after a month-long battle with city officials, police and local businesses, the Logan City Council unanimously passed a new ordinance that requires booting companies to remove auto boots within one hour after being contacted or take the boot off for free.

Booting companies have expressed displeasure about this change. Cache Auto Booting Service manager Dennis Shaw has even gone as far as to threaten to stop booting cars altogether and instead start towing them.

Logan police officer Bret Randall does not believe that Shaw’s threat is one that should be taken seriously.

“I don’t know if there’s enough tow trucks to handle the amount of boots put on,” Randall said.

Holly Daines, a Logan City Council Member, said she believes this was the best decision.

“If they have to wait 60 minutes, then they don’t have to pay,” she said.

If the booting company fails to remove the boot after one hour, the $75 fee to remove the boot will be waived.Despite the council’s confidence with this change, Chief of Police Gary Jensen still has some concerns. Jensen explained that if the booting company does not comply with this policy change and still requires a $75 fee to be paid, the police cannot step in other than to try to keep the peace.

The person disputing the charge must take their case to a small case court and file a suit that costs $60. Jensen is concerned that students won’t have enough money to be able to make their case in court.

Regardless of his concerns, Jensen encourages students to stand up for themselves by prosecuting booting companies who don’t comply to this new change.

“The problem is nothing ever gets solved if there are legitimate issues in regards to improper booting if the kids aren’t willing to stand up for themselves,” Jensen said.

The council has agreed that after six months they will review how well the change is going and make a decision on whether to keep it or make more changes.