New voice of Aggie football announced

Fans tuning into a radio to listen to Utah State football games this fall will hear a new voice over the airwaves. Scott Garrard of KZNS 1280 The Zone will provide play-by-play for the Aggies while former Aggie offensive lineman Kevin Whimpey will provide color commentary.

In May, USU Athletics announced a new partnership for radio broadcasting with Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment. The new deal gave broadcast rights to SLC-based KZNS 1280 The Zone. Aggie fans in Salt Lake City and along the Wasatch Front will now tune into 1280 AM or 97.5 FM for Utah State football games,

The deal also includes weekly coaches shows for both football and basketball, as well as hour-long pre-game shows and 30-minute post-game shows.

The switch will expand the audience of USU football radio broadcasts, as multiple radio frequencies throughout the state will broadcast Aggie games throughout the season. Utah State’s very own Aggie Radio will broadcast games via KBLU-LP (92.3 FM) while KACH (1340 AM/105.5 FM) will carry the signal to Preston, Idaho. Price, Green River, Moab, and Orangeville will also carry Aggie broadcasts courtesy of KRPX 95.3 FM, KRPX 102.7 FAM, KRPX 100.3 FM and KRPX 95.9 FM, respectively.

Both Garrard and Whimpey hold deep ties to Utah State. Garrard graduated as an Aggie in 2001 and is now the Vice President of Radio Operations for the Larry H. Miller Sports and Entertainment Group.

Whimpey holds even more recent, and even deeper ties to Logan. Whimper played offensive line for the Aggies from 2012-2014, and was an integral part of the winningest senior class in USU history with 37 wins. Whimpey also experienced three straight bowl wins in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Poinsettia Bowl, and New Mexico Bowl before graduating with a degree in interdisciplinary studies.

Garrard will also announce USU men’s basketball games as part of the deal. Further updates concerning radio coverage of women’s and men’s basketball, including color commentary, are yet to be announced.