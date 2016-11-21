Nine things we learned in college football week 12

Weâ€™re not going to like the Playoff Selection Committee

I hinted at this a little last week, and Iâ€™ve had multiple conversations with people since then that have further reinforced it. There is no consensus four-team field for the Playoff, and that picture will only be further muddled over the next few weeks. Alabama is the only sure lock, but beyond that, thereâ€™s a lot of room for variety and opinion. Thereâ€™s a solid case to be made for Michigan, Ohio State, Clemson, Washington, Wisconsin, Penn State, Oklahoma and possibly a few others. Undoubtedly, people will be upset with whatever field the Committee selects. Fair or not, thatâ€™s the nature of this yearâ€™s college football season.

â€˜SEC biasâ€™ isnâ€™t as real as some people think

In short, â€˜SEC biasâ€™ is a conspiracy theory thought up by people who feel the Playoff Selection Committee and other rankings are wrongly favorable to the SEC. Iâ€™m sick of this thinking. Thereâ€™s little to back it up in the Playoff era. Itâ€™s a pathetic excuse for a lack of knowledge on the workings of the Committee and other rankings. Proof? The SEC has six teams in last weekâ€™s Playoff rankings, five of which were ranked 15th or lower. The PAC-12 had six teams in the rankings, as well. The Big Ten had four top-10 teams. And while, yes, Texas A&M dropped only four spots after losing to Mississippi State several weeks ago, Michigan only dropped one spot after losing to Iowa, among many other examples of teams not falling as far as people think. There is no â€˜SEC biasâ€™ this year. Stop assuming there is.

Wyoming is going to spoil Boise Stateâ€™s party

Iâ€™ll eat crow here. Last week, I assumed the Broncos would end up earning a spot in the Mountain West championship game despite losing to the Cowboys earlier in the season. After losing to UNLV in triple overtime the week before, I gave Wyoming little chance to beat San Diego State this week. But a failed two-point conversion by the Aztecs with no time left on the clock gave the Cowboys a 34-33 win. Now, Wyoming is just a win at New Mexico away from a division title nobody saw coming prior to the season.

Michigan State is the only FBS football school in Michigan to not be bowl eligible

Michigan, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, and, of course, Western Michigan. All of them are bowl eligible. Michigan State will be the only Michigan school to not go to a bowl game this year. That is all.

There are eight states that do not have an FBS football team

While fact-checking no. 4, I learned this fun fact that might help you win a game of Trivial Pursuit someday. Of course, Alaska doesnâ€™t have an FBS team. The other seven states? Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Arkansas State has had severe mood swings

Yes, that Arkansas State. They started their season 0-4, with losses to Toledo, Auburn, Utah State, and even FCS Central Arkansas. Well, theyâ€™re now 6-4 and sitting atop the Sun Belt. After being outscored 144-67 in those first four games, theyâ€™ve now outscored opponents 202-84 in their last six, including a 35-3 shellacking of Troy this past week.

Army deserves a lot of credit

The Black Knights are bowl eligible for the first time since 2010, and only their second time since 1996. Army is a notoriously difficult school to recruit and coach for football, so major credit is due to third-year coach Jeff Monken and an offense that averages the second-most rushing yards per game in the nation at 328.5.

Kansas just won their Super Bowl

To say the least, Kansas football is bad. They hadnâ€™t beaten an FBS team since November 8, 2014 when they beat Iowa State, whoâ€™s almost equally bad. But the Jayhawks pulled off a stunning upset over the weekend, defeating Texas 24-21 on a field goal in overtime. When was the last time Kansas beat Texas? 1938, when FDR was President and the Big 12 was only the Big 6.

Saturday is appointment-viewing television

The fun actually begins on Friday when Washington State and Washington duke it out for a berth in the PAC-12 title game. Then Saturday brings us a full slate of salivating games. Ohio State and Michigan will finally face off. Auburn vs. Alabama. Utah vs. Colorado. Florida vs. Florida State. Plus a plethora of other games with conference championship implications and even Playoff implications. So clear your schedule and make a massive sandwich of leftover turkey worthy of such a day of college football. Itâ€™s about to go down.