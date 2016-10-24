Nine things we learned in college football week eight

No one is safe

If you had asked me who I would pick to finish the season undefeated other than Alabama, if I had to choose only one team, it would have been Ohio State. At the very least, I would have thought they were only at risk when they played Michigan in several weeks. Yet, here we are after the Buckeyes lost to Penn State in one of those in-conference road games I’m obsessed with. Even after being up 21-7 to start the fourth quarter, a gutsy comeback from the Nittany Lions capped off with a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown removed Ohio State from the ranks of the unbeatens. It’s just another reminder that despite our preconceived notions and perceived truths, the college football season will always manage to surprise us. The Buckeyes should serve as a lesson to the other giants of the college football landscape, Alabama included. No lead is safe. No game is safe. And nothing should be taken for granted.

The Hurricanes have subsided

Three weeks ago, the University of Miami was 4-0 and ranked #10 in the nation entering a game with Florida State. The Hurricanes lost in heartbreaking fashion, scoring a touchdown with less than two minutes left but having the game-tying PAT get blocked. Since then, the Hurricanes have fallen to UNC 20-13 and to Virginia Tech 37-16. Once considered a possible candidate for the Playoff, Miami’s new focus will simply be on becoming bowl eligible over its final five games.

Louisville is still lying in wait

After losing to Clemson several weeks, the Cardinals knew they were going to need help to make the Playoff. An Ohio State loss is certainly a good start. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson and company continue to take care of business, demolishing North Carolina State 54-13, including a 44-0 mark at halftime. The Cardinals are still on the outside looking in at the moment, but are far from out of the race.

Auburn might be able to derail the Crimson Tide

Early in the season, Auburn was a mess, playing a three-man QB carousel in their first few games. Despite those circumstances, Auburn’s only two losses were to Clemson and Texas A&M by a combined 19 points. Their QB situation is now solved, with Sean White emerging as the starter. After a 56-3 win over Arkansas, Alabama should be on high alert. The Iron Bowl was always going to be a tough game for Alabama given the rivalry history between the two schools, but Auburn may actually have the firepower and ability to take down the mighty Crimson Tide.

The Associated Press Poll can be an absolute joke sometimes

As background, SMU pulled off a monumental upset over Houston, ending the Cougars’ Playoff hopes and New Year’s Six Bowl hopes while giving a marquee win to a struggling program. The win combined with wins over North Texas and Liberty to bring the Mustangs to 3-4 on the season. Their four losses are to Baylor, TCU, Temple, and Tulsa. That’s not a great team. Yet this week, SMU actually received votes for the Top 25 poll. In other words, some poor soul felt this 3-4 team was one of the best 25 teams in the nation. Thank goodness the AP does not decide the Playoff team.

Texas is definitely NOT back

Remember when Texas beat Notre Dame in the first week of the season and everyone crowned the Longhorns as premature champions? Remember the last few weeks where we learned that neither of those teams are really that good? Since that win, Texas is only 2-4 with wins over UTEP and Iowa State. Following their latest loss, a 24-21 defeat at the hands of Kansas State, it’s safe to say the Longhorns are far from being ‘back’.

Kentucky is actually relevant

Well, at least for now. The Wildcats are 4-3, but the more important record is 3-2. That’s their record in conference play, which places them at second in the SEC East. Bowl eligibility is well within reach, with games against Missouri, Georgia, and Austin Peay left on the schedule, but the Wildcats may be aiming for loftier targets. With some help from Florida, and an upset over Tennessee, Kentucky may be able to pull off the biggest possible surprise in the SEC.

The PAC 12 will be decided in Washington

Throughout the season, we’ve had several surprise teams create even more surprising big games that we’re not usually accustomed to. The Apple Cup between Washington and Washington State is usually a game without any important repercussions. This year, though, both are undefeated in PAC 12 play, while the Huskies may very well be playing for inclusion in the Playoff. With Oregon, Stanford, and USC all struggling this year, the entire PAC 12 conference seems to have flipped on its head.

Endurance is starting to become more and more important

Going undefeated is incredibly hard, especially in college football. While teams Alabama are always going to be better than the competition they face, they very rarely go through an entire season undefeated. Why? Essentially, because it’s immensely difficult to play 14 games and have that talent show up in each and every one. The season can end up being a grind, and only teams with endurance and toughness will have any shot at an undefeated season. Eventually, there will be a game where a team doesn’t play to its full potential and will simply need to survive the week. In a season like college football’s, where every game matters, that endurance and toughness is crucial for any team with Playoff hopes. We’re already starting to see who does and doesn’t have the endurance to last the season, and over the coming weeks, we’ll continue to see who can not always win but still survive.