Not over yet: Wyoming dean added as provost candidate



The search for a permanent Utah State University executive vice president and provost continued Tuesday at the fourth candidate’s public forum session of his campus interview.

The candidate, Dr. Francis D. Galey, is currently the dean of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Wyoming. His candidacy was announced earlier this month via email from the current interim provost, Larry Smith, on behalf of President Noelle Cockett.

The public forum was an opportunity for faculty of USU to participate in a Q&A with the candidate.

The initial three candidates’ campus interviews and public forums were conducted in September and October.

Smith said Noelle Cockett is responsible for choosing a provost, and it is her choice when to bring in candidates.

Cockett did not immediately return an email requesting comment for this story.

Galey was in the initial pool of candidates and was vetted by the same process and at the same time as the first three candidates, Smith said. The announcement of the original three candidates did not signal the candidacy period had closed.

Although Galey was selected as a candidate after the others had finished their campus interviews and public forums, all four are still eligible for the position.

The search committee involved various faculty from USU main campus, regional campuses, USU Extension and USU Eastern in the discussion about provost candidates.

“We had wide-ranging, thoughtful discussion with faculty from all over campus and regional campuses,” said Joseph Ward, dean for the College of Humanities and Social Sciences and head of the search committee.

Smith has served as interim provost for more than a year while the search continued.

“Serving as USU’s interim provost has been a wonderful honor, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of the experience,” Smith said. “It has been made much easier because of the incredible talent of the provost office staff, vice provosts and program directors.

Smith also said it’s been a privilege to serve the outstanding faculty, heads, deans and help President Cockett begin to move her agenda forward.”

The on-campus public forums of all four candidates were broadcast through AggieCast to USU regional campuses and USU Eastern. Ward said the faculty have been “actively engaged” with the search process.

Faculty members are encouraged to submit an evaluation form on Galey. The form is available at: ttp://www.usu.edu/president/provost-search/candidates/

Submissions are due Feb. 20.

GALEY’S PUBLIC FORUM:

Galey’s comments were in response to USU faculty attendees of the event who asked questions as part of the Q&A.

Editors note: An earlier version of this story appeared saying Dr. Galey worked at the University of Wisconsin. The story has been updated to correct this error.