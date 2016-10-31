November will be “Brovember” at the ARC

In support of Men’s Health and Prostate Cancer Awareness Month in November, the Aggie Recreation Center will host Brovember, a month-long series of macho-man-themed activities, ranging from healthy eating workshops to laser tag.

In an email from the fitness coordinator at the ARC and director of Brovember, Michelle Leachman said to her fitness team that the reason for the event is to raise awareness about prostate cancer.

“Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths of American men,” she said. “However, if diagnosed early, the five-year survival rate is almost 100 percent. At 10 years post diagnosis, 98 percent of men diagnosed early, remain alive.”

Inspired by the popularity of No Shave November, Leachman started to plan Brovember at the beginning of the semester. Leachman informed the entire staff just two weeks ago of the entire schedule, and despite the press for time, the staff responded enthusiastically.

Having trouble choosing an ideal protein shake? Taking a quirky twist on wine and cheese tasting, a protein tasting will be held featuring several varieties of protein powders and ingredients including milk, almond milk and bananas.

Trying to break into the weightlifting world or want a few pointers to perfect a squat? The workshop “Do You Even Lift, Bro?” invites all to participate, no matter their skill class. Coaches will walk through proper form, proper progression and advanced lifts to make your muscles pop instead of your spine.

An official beard contest will be held as well. Contestants will start clean and baby-faced, and photos will be taken weekly to see who can truly bring out their inner lumberjack. Five beard-wielding champions will win the complete protein supplement package.

The “Kickin’ Balls for a Cause” competition will pit teams of four against each other. Each team will take turns kicking balls at a giant velcro target to score points. The winning team will receive the crowing jewel of Brovember: the mega-man trophy. This is one of the only events that has an admission fee, but all proceeds of this event will go to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

At almost all the events there will be prizes, including iFits, apparel and other fitness swag.

Arthur Hockwold, a personal trainer assistant, said that although all proceeds will be donated to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, the ARC’s goal is broader and aims to promote healthy lifestyles.

“It could be considered a check-up on your general health,” Hockwold said.

Hockwold and Leachman both said that all of the activities are open to both men and women — even the beard growing competition.

For more details, see the Aggie Recreation Center website at www.usu.edu/campusrec/rec_facilites/arc.