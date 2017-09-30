An ode to number 13

The roar of the crowd and the shot of a cannon
It must be Jalen Davis in the endzone, with reckless abandon
Not once, but twice, did the lightning strike
Number 13 was there, and I swear he took flight
A menacing beast to whate’er opposition
Throwing against him is a poor proposition
The land he patrols, it belongs to none else
Covered by a force far greater than Hell’s
The QB may quiver, shudder at the thought
But nothing will stop Jalen’s wrath being wrought
You may try to avoid what many have not
But his power is shown by the game balls he’s got
Many a victory can be credited as his
And all of them stories we’ll tell to our kids
Of a man oh so beastly, teams cowered in fear
For no pass is safe, when Jalen Davis is near
