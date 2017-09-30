An ode to number 13

The roar of the crowd and the shot of a cannon

It must be Jalen Davis in the endzone, with reckless abandon

Not once, but twice, did the lightning strike

Number 13 was there, and I swear he took flight

A menacing beast to whate’er opposition

Throwing against him is a poor proposition

The land he patrols, it belongs to none else

Covered by a force far greater than Hell’s

The QB may quiver, shudder at the thought

But nothing will stop Jalen’s wrath being wrought

You may try to avoid what many have not

But his power is shown by the game balls he’s got

Many a victory can be credited as his

And all of them stories we’ll tell to our kids

Of a man oh so beastly, teams cowered in fear

For no pass is safe, when Jalen Davis is near