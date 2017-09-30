An ode to number 13

The roar of the crowd and the shot of a cannon

 

It must be Jalen Davis in the endzone, with reckless abandon

 

Not once, but twice, did the lightning strike

 

Number 13 was there, and I swear he took flight

 

A menacing beast to whate’er opposition

 

Throwing against him is a poor proposition

 

The land he patrols, it belongs to none else

 

Covered by a force far greater than Hell’s

 

The QB may quiver, shudder at the thought

 

But nothing will stop Jalen’s wrath being wrought

 

You may try to avoid what many have not

 

But his power is shown by the game balls he’s got

 

Many a victory can be credited as his

 

And all of them stories we’ll tell to our kids

 

Of a man oh so beastly, teams cowered in fear

 

For no pass is safe, when Jalen Davis is near

