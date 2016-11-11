One veteran’s story of balancing school, family, and the military

I was on active duty as a Sergeant in the United States Marines Corps, as a Combat Engineer, from May of 1999 to August 2006. While on active duty, my first duty stationed was with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373 out of Miramar, CA. After about a year I was then transferred to 9 Engineer Support Battalion at Camp Hansen in Okinawa, Japan. Finally, after a year there, I was then sent to 1st Combat Engineer Battalion (1st C.E.B.) out of Camp Pendleton, CA. While being stationed with 1st C.E.B., I was deployed to Iraq 3 times. My first deployment we initially crossed the line of departure to make our way to Baghdad, Iraq. My second and third deployment I was based out of Fallujah, Iraq.

I am married with two loving children. My son who is the oldest, from my previous marriage is seven. He is in the second grade; he speaks two languages; as English and Spanish. My daughter is three, this year she started pre-school. She also speaks two languages; English and Mandarin. My wife is originally from Taipei Taiwan, so she has taught our three-year-old to speak fluent Mandarin. My son is learning Mandarin phrases. However, he is Hispanic with his mom’s house mainly speaking Spanish.

As a veteran and a student with USU, I attend the Tooele Campus. I like the broadcast classes I feel I get more interaction with my Professor. For me the smaller class sizes, at least at Tooele, I feel more comfortable with my peers. Most of my military career, I was attached as a small unit in support of larger company size elements. Usually, I was the Senior Engineer as a Sergeant, as an Engineer, we were always close together.

This is my second semester after taking a five-year break in attendance. I stop going, mainly due to a divorce, I am very prideful. As a result, I did not make a proper withdrawal. I felt that with not completing my degree, I had made a mistake in life. I made an appointment with the campus advisor, Joyce Allen to discuss my option. The hardest thing for me was making the determination to finish. However, with the help of Joyce and Prof Mueller, I feel that I have made the best choice to re-attend USU. On a monthly basis, I meet with Joyce to discuss how classes are going. This semester I have Dr. Mueller for History 4251, his class is very challenging. However, Dr. Mueller course is helping me become a better writer. Most astonishing was at the beginning of this semester, I had Dr. Galano remember me as one of his students from over five years ago. When I had him last as a student, I was having difficult time in my life. I admire the staff at the Tooele Campus, I look forward to interacting with them every time I go to the Campus

With re-enrolling, I have now achieved my AS in General Studies. For the most important thing is showing both my kids that I choose to complete my education. While I am sitting doing my homework, I am also helping them their homework. I am the first one in my family to attend college, which I have given my parents the pleasure of seeing graduate with my first degree. My wife Yu-Chi, my mother, and kids help me every day, so I can focus more attention to succeeding with my education.

— John W. Reynolds Sr. was born in Plano, TX. He currently works for Walmart Distribution Center out of Grantsville, UT, as a Facility Maintenance Technician. He transferred to USU in Fall 2007 to finish his B.S. in Business, with a minor in history.