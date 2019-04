Plane crashes 4 miles east of Hardware Ranch

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a plane crash in Blacksmith Fork Canyon Thursday morning. The crash was witnessed by another pilot who flew over the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Life Flight medics were able to get the pilot in stable condition, and he is recovering at a hospital in the Wasatch Front area.

An investigation was started by the Utah Department of Public Safety.

