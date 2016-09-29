Potential role reversal in USU volleyball conference home opener against superstar Colorado State

The Utah State volleyball team takes on longtime conference powerhouse Colorado State Thursday evening — and this year, the winds of change are blowing for both teams.

Last time the Rams travelled to Logan to play the Aggies, the Rams shut them out in straight sets, a month removed from the same outcome in Ft. Collins. Utah State’s head coach Grayson DuBose said that first game of last year was rough due to multiple injured starters.

Junior outside hitter Kayla DeCoursey remembered that last match-up with the Rams, saying both teams have had pretty telling first five weeks of volleyball.

“This season has been a little different, they haven’t been as dominant as they have been,” DeCoursey said. “We are a lot better than we’ve been in the past, too. So I think this is a really good chance for us to go and play really well and beat this team.”

The Aggies have already won as many games in the first month of their season as they did all of last year. DeCoursey and DuBose both said that has added to their confidence going into this game.

Head coach Grayson DuBose is familiar with the Rams’ coaching style and is the first to admit the Aggies are up against a tough opponent.

“They’re a good team,” DuBose said. “Bottom line is they’re the best team in the league until someone knocks them off.”

The middle blockers and right side of Colorado State have caught DuBose’s attention and he said that good service from his team will get the Rams out of system so the Aggies can take control of the game.

The height they will see in the Rams’ squad is something that’s hard to simulate in practice but DuBose said it’s something he is confident they can play against because of how the women on his team have already played this season against similar opponents.

“We’ve played really good volleyball this whole season,” he said. “We’re 6-7, so it’s not this great record but our volleyball numbers are good…”

“Last year we were struggling trying to figure some stuff out, we’re a different dynamic now,” he said. “It’s the same kids, but better volleyball players.”

Colorado State is welcoming several new players this year, and head coach Tom Hilbert will be starting a freshman setter alongside other new faces.

Despite the turnover, CSU’s perennial dominance means it will be important for the Aggies to just play their game.

“Volleyball is so random, with all the different things that could happen, so for us it’s more like let’s take care of us,” DuBose said. “They’re going to do what they’re going to do and we’re going to do what we’re going to do, and we’ll see who wins.”

DeCoursey has put in work off the court and experienced enough with her team to gain the confidence that she can do what it takes to win.

“Last year we were at the same place and we were trying to be better but we didn’t have any clear goals,” DeCoursey said. “So this season we’ve set some really clear goals and we’re working really hard on meeting those and doing a good job at it so far.”

One of those goals they have is to improve on kills per game. Both Kaylie Kamalu-Smith and Lauren Anderson are ranked in the top 10 of the MWC in kills with 160 and 154 respectively.

“They aren’t as confident coming into this season,” DeCoursey said. “I think that’s something we can play upon if we come out really strong in those first few sets and really just show them what we’re made of.”

“I have confidence in my teammates, as well,” DeCoursey added. “I’ve seen how hard they’ve worked and the time they’ve put in and the things we’ve accomplished together.”

Fans are encouraged by USU Athletics to wear white to participate in the home opener whiteout game, which starts at 7 p.m. in the Wayne Estes Center.