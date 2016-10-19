Preview: Aggie soccer hosts Nevada in the last home game of the season

Looking to bounce back from a two loss weekend, the Utah State women’s soccer team returns back to Logan to host the Nevada Wolfpack this weekend.

The Aggies, 5-3-0 in conference play, fell from first to fourth in Mountain West Conference ranking. Nevada is currently 11th, one spot ahead of last place. Last year’s match between Nevada and Utah State saw an Aggie loss, as the Wolfpack won 3-0 in Reno.

This will be the last home game of the season, and the last chance for senior players to have the home field advantage.

During the previous weekend, the Aggies played University of New Mexico and San Diego State, losing both matches. It is the second losing streak of the season and the first of conference play. Nevada is coming off of a 1-1 weekend, first beating Colorado College before losing to Air Force. When the Aggies played these two teams in a Colorado road trip, there was a mirror result: Utah State beat Air Force before losing to Colorado College.

Before the 0-2 weekend, the Aggies had a pair of home wins. The victorious weekend was capped off by senior forward Jessica Brooksby winning the player of the week for the MW conference.

Utah State’s final home game takes place on Friday at 3 p.m. at Chuck and Gloria Bell Field. The following weekend, the Aggies head out onto the road to visit University of Nevada Las Vegas and Boise State.