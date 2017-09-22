Pro Football Hall of Fame honors Aggie great Merlin Olsen

Logan High School played host to the Pro Football Hall of Fame last Thursday in an honorary ceremony of legendary alumni Merlin Olsen, who was honored as part of the Hometown Hall of Famers program.

The program, paired with Ford Motor Company, aims to honor the hometown roots of football’s greatest players, a group which Olsen has been part of for decades since his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1981.

Olsen led a 15-year star-studded career in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams, leading a defensive front four known in football lore as the “Fearsome Foursome.” His time in the league garnered 14 Pro Bowl selections, six All-Pro selections, 1962 Rookie of the Year, and many other accolades.

Olsen was born in Logan in 1940 and died in March of 2010.

Many of Olsen’s surviving family were in attendance for the ceremony, including five of his siblings: Colleen, Clark, Gwen, Ramona, and Phil. Merlin’s late wife, Susan, was also in attendance, and she and Phil both unveiled the plaque that now finds a permanent home in the halls of Logan High, now officially named a Hall of Fame high school.

Phil was the keynote speaker of the ceremony and he focused his comments on two points, firstly what he believed his late brother would have said had he been present at the ceremony. Secondly, Phil took much of his time to praise and accentuate the affluence and proud legacy of the school he and his family attended.

“If Merlin were here with us today,” Phil said, “He would thank all of you for coming to share in this honor of recognizing Logan High School… Logan High has had a tremendous impact on Merlin and his development. His time that he spent here helped him shape into the person that he became.”

Others in attendance included former USU basketball coach Rod Tueller, who coached Merlin in basketball while at Logan High, and George Veras, president and CEO of Pro Football Hall of Fame Enterprises.

Phil was particularly excited to announce the benefits that came with the recognition of Logan High as a Hall of Fame school. All students, faculty, and staff, Phil announced, would receive free admission to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, located in Canton, Ohio. Additionally, discounts are given at the shops there. Enthusiastic applause met the announcement.

Merlin’s high school football career led him to Utah State, where his stock rose quickly as a star defensive lineman. His best year were 1960-61, in which he was named an All-American both years and won the Outland Trophy, given to the best lineman in college football, in his senior year. Merlin guided the Aggies to an 18-3-1 record during his tenure and led a defensive unit well-known for obliterating offenses, often allowing less than 100 yards in a game.

