Pro Wakeboard Tour Gallery

The Supra Boats Pro Wakeboard Tour is taking place on Mantua Reservoir on Saturday, June 24 at noon.
-
-
Nic Rapa wakeboards on media day, June 23, before the Pro Wakeboard Tour competition in Mantua, Utah. This is the first time the tour has take place in Utah. (Kyle Todecheene)
-
-
Nic Rapa wakeboards on media day, June 23, before the Pro Wakeboard Tour competition in Mantua, Utah. This is the first time the tour has take place in Utah. (Kyle Todecheene)
-
-
Nic Rapa wakeboards on media day, June 23, before the Pro Wakeboard Tour competition in Mantua, Utah. This is the first time the tour has take place in Utah. (Kyle Todecheene)
-
-
Nic Rapa wakeboards on media day, June 23, before the Pro Wakeboard Tour competition. This is the first time the tour has taken place in Utah. (Matt Halton)
-
-
Nic Rapa wakeboards on media day, June 23, before the Pro Wakeboard Tour competition in Mantua, Utah. This is the first time the tour has take place in Utah. (Kyle Todecheene)
-
-
Nic Rapa wakeboards on media day, June 23, before the Pro Wakeboard Tour competition. This is the first time the tour has taken place in Utah. (Matt Halton)
-
-
Nic Rapa wakeboards on media day, June 23, before the Pro Wakeboard Tour competition. This is the first time the tour has taken place in Utah. (Matt Halton)
-
-
Nic Rapa signals the boat driver during media day, June 23, before the Pro Wakeboard Tour competition in Mantua, Utah. This is the first time the tour has take place in Utah. (Kyle Todecheene)
-
-
Nic Rapa wakeboards on media day, June 23, before the Pro Wakeboard Tour competition in Mantua, Utah. This is the first time the tour has take place in Utah. (Kyle Todecheene)
-
-
Nic Rapa wakeboards on media day, June 23, before the Pro Wakeboard Tour competition in Mantua, Utah. This is the first time the tour has take place in Utah. (Kyle Todecheene)
-
-
Cory Teunissen wakeboards on media day, June 23, before the Pro Wakeboard Tour competition. This is the first time the tour has taken place in Utah. (Matt Halton)
-
-
Cory Teunissen wakeboards on media day, June 23, before the Pro Wakeboard Tour competition. This is the first time the tour has taken place in Utah. (Matt Halton)
-
-
Cory Teunissen wakeboards on media day, June 23, before the Pro Wakeboard Tour competition. This is the first time the tour has taken place in Utah. (Matt Halton)
-
-
Cory Teunissen wakeboards on media day, June 23, before the Pro Wakeboard Tour competition. This is the first time the tour has taken place in Utah. (Matt Halton)
-
-
Cory Teunissen wakeboards on media day, June 23, before the Pro Wakeboard Tour competition. This is the first time the tour has taken place in Utah. (Matt Halton)
-
-
Cory Teunissen wakeboards on media day, June 23, before the Pro Wakeboard Tour competition. This is the first time the tour has taken place in Utah. (Matt Halton)
-
-
Cory Teunissen wakeboards on media day, June 23, before the Pro Wakeboard Tour competition. This is the first time the tour has taken place in Utah. (Matt Halton)
-
-
Cory Teunissen wakeboards on media day, June 23, before the Pro Wakeboard Tour competition in Mantua, Utah. This is the first time the tour has take place in Utah. (Kyle Todecheene)
-
-
Cory Teunissen wakeboards on media day, June 23, before the Pro Wakeboard Tour competition in Mantua, Utah. This is the first time the tour has take place in Utah. (Kyle Todecheene)
-
-
Cory Teunissen wakeboards on media day, June 23, before the Pro Wakeboard Tour competition in Mantua, Utah. This is the first time the tour has take place in Utah. (Kyle Todecheene)
-
-
Austin Hair wakeboards on media day, June 23, before the Pro Wakeboard Tour competition. This is the first time the tour has taken place in Utah. (Matt Halton)
-
-
Austin Hair wakeboards on media day, June 23, before the Pro Wakeboard Tour competition. This is the first time the tour has taken place in Utah. (Matt Halton)
-
-
Austin Hair wakeboards on media day, June 23, before the Pro Wakeboard Tour competition. This is the first time the tour has taken place in Utah. (Matt Halton)
-
-
Austin Hair wakeboards on media day, June 23, before the Pro Wakeboard Tour competition in Mantua, Utah. This is the first time the tour has take place in Utah. (Kyle Todecheene)
-
-
Austin Hair wakeboards on media day, June 23, before the Pro Wakeboard Tour competition in Mantua, Utah. This is the first time the tour has take place in Utah. (Kyle Todecheene)
There are no commentsAdd yours