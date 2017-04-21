Report: USU Football’s Rayshad Lewis to leave the program

According to Scout.com and tweets from

his personal account, Utah State wide receiver Rayshad Lewis intends to transfer to an undetermined school next year.

As of yet, the university’s athletics compliance department has yet to receive an official transfer letter from Lewis, USU Media Relations said.

However, from his personal Twitter account, Lewis seemingly acknowledged the report, as he retweeted several farewell and good luck tweets from fans and teammates, including fellow USU wide receiver, Ron’quavion Tarver.

One tweet in particular, posted from the @AggieUp account, specifically dealt with the validity of the report, stating: “It’s not a question of IF Lewis will transfer. He is.”

Lewis retweeted that tweet, as well.

When official, he’ll have to sit out the 2017-18 season due to NCAA transfer rules, but Lewis will have two seasons of eligibility left when he joins his new team.

Lewis, who was a letter-winner for the Aggies as a true freshman, ranks second all-time in school history in both receptions (40) and receiving yards (476) by a freshman. Those marks also made Lewis the second-leading returning receiver on the team. Lewis also had a total of three touchdowns last season — two receiving and one rushing.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound speedster finished spring practice having excited the coaching staff with the possibility of being a two-way contributor next season, playing both receiver and defensive back.

“Rayshad Lewis is a two-way player,” Aggies coach Matt Wells said following the team’s spring game. “The guy is a really good corner. He’s got great anticipation skills getting in and out of breaks. He’s a weapon in the slot as well as in special teams. I don’t know, today, what it looks like. But I think there’s absolutely a chance he’ll play both ways at some point.”

Lewis is the son of former NFL All-Pro linebacker and Super Bowl MVP linebacker Ray Lewis, which made him a high-profile recruit out of Orlando, Florida’s Bishop Moore High School, where he played cornerback. However, he didn’t receive any Power 5 conference offers, at the time.

With his intent to transfer, it is unclear if he is currently, or has recently fielded offers from P5 schools.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.