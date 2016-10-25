Rob Bishop vs. Peter Clemens

If we want to fix our political system, we should pay as much attention to local elections as to the presidential election. One of those elections is the first district congressional race between Peter Clemens and Rob Bishop. Mr. Clemens record of humanitarian service, experience as a doctor, and background in the Army make him a superior choice over Rep. Bishop, whose extreme rhetoric and ties to special interests are troubling.

Clemens is running on a platform of investing in our infrastructure, protecting the environment, and promoting accountable government. These stances provide a strong contrast to Rep. Bishop, whose inflammatory rhetoric has alienated many stakeholders. For example, he has declared that those who support the use of the Antiquities Act should “die”; whether joking or not, this kind of comment is unbecoming of an elected official.

Additionally, the vast majority of Rep. Bishop’s campaign contributions come from outside the state, and according to the Center for Responsive Politics, three of the top five industries that contribute to his campaign are oil and gas, casinos/gambling, and lobbyists. Such figures make you wonder whom and what he truly represents. It’s clear that Peter Clemens is a better choice to represent our district.

— Anders Hart

