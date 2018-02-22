Search for new executive vice president and provost nearing an end

The search for a new Utah State University executive vice president and provost has entered the final stages of the process, USU President Noelle Cockett said Tuesday at the Faculty Senate Executive Committee meeting.

Three candidates for the position were originally announced in September of 2017, and public forums were held in September and October. No candidate was chosen, so a fourth candidate was added to the pool in January.

Two of the three original candidates, Laura Woodworth-Ney and Paul W. Layer, have withdrawn their names from the search because they have accepted or shown more interest in other positions — meaning they will no longer be considered for the USU provost position.

Douglas A. Freeman is the only candidate from the initial three who has not withdrawn his name.

Cockett explained the provost search will technically remain open until the position is filled. However, she told the committee members that Freeman was no longer being considered for the position, but was still technically a candidate on paper.

“I would not make an offer to him,” Cockett said Tuesday at the committee meeting. She said she told Freeman sometime before Christmas that it was “unlikely” he would be offered the position based on faculty feedback. However, he still chose to remain in the search on paper.

Freeman will remain in the search until either a new provost is chosen or he withdraws his name.

Francis D. Galey, the latest and fourth candidate, is the dean of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Wyoming. Galey’s candidacy was announced via email by interim provost Larry Smith on behalf of Cockett in early February, and his campus interview was held Feb. 13. Tuesday was the final day for faculty to submit their evaluations of Galey.

Woodworth-Ney is now a finalist in the search for Idaho State University president, where she is the current provost.

Layer is serving as interim vice president at the University of Alaska Fairbanks as of November 2017. When he was first declared as a contender for USU provost in September of 2017, he was the dean of the College of Science and Mathematics at the same university.

Cockett will meet with the USU Board of Trustees March 2 and provide the board with the name of her final pick for provost. Once Cockett receives approval from the board, she will offer the position to the chosen contender. If they accept the offer, the position will be filled and the search will be closed. She said she hopes to officially announce the provost’s name at the next Faculty Senate meeting March 12.

