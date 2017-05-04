The sights and emotions of Disneyland as told by Disney characters

IMG_1242

It truly does not matter how old you are — Disneyland will always be a magical place. As soon as anyone walks through the gates, all the feels and excitement get real. Here’s a glimpse of Disneyland as told by the Disney characters themselves.

  1. Anyone who uses a map looks like an illiterate Gaston.
  2. When the Dole Whip hits your soul.
  3. That Fastpass feeling:
  4. Watching Mickey Mouse sign all those autographs:
  5. Trying to decide between the two Mountains: Space or Splash:
  6. All the middle school girls coming off of Splash Mountain:
  7. Waiting in line for the last ride of the night:

— richard.poll@aggiemail.usu.edu

@richard_poll

Categories
AllStudent LifeStudent Life
Tagged
aggiesDisneyDisneylandDisneyland CaliforniaGIF ListsGIFSRichard PollUSUUtah Statesman

There are no comments

Add yours

Events Calendar

USU Classifieds

Loading Recent Classifieds...

Twitter

Archives

Back to Top