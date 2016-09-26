So what are the Jazz doing with that new stadium renovation?

The Vivint Smart Home Arena will undergo a major 125 million dollar renovation starting after the 2016-17 Jazz season and will be completed in the fall of 2017.

The upgrades span throughout the six level stadium including new restaurants, concession stands, private floor suites and clubs and a Jazz outlet store. Additionally, they are updating technology within the arena to become more energy-efficient. Externally, there will be updated entrances and a stage outside for live music.

“We seek to restore its presence as the most high tech, state of the art arena in the Mountain West for the next 25 years,” said Steve Starks, the president of the Utah Jazz, in the live broadcast of the renovation plans.

Basically it will be a whole new experience to come see the Jazz and other events — the goal being to provide a complete experience of hospitality and entertainment for a special night out.

The Miller family is committed to providing another 25-30 years longevity and sponsorship for the arena as they were when the original stadium was built in 1991.

“It is because we feel so strongly about this important legacy that we are making another investment which is double the original cost,” said Gale Miller, widow of Larry H. Miller, in the broadcast video.

