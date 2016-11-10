Some students afraid of, angry about Trump’s presidency

**To read opinions from students who are optimistic about Trump’s pregnancy, click here**

Many minority students woke up with anger, fear and devastation about Donald Trump’s presidency; these students feared for themselves, their families and their future children.

“It’s been so hard to see my community struggle like this,” said Jasmine Lee, an African American junior studying sociology, as she fought back tears. “I have two little brothers and they will grow up in a world where they feel like they can’t share their opinion, or step outside without the worry of being shot or arrested because of this election.”

Donald Trump has been clear about his opinions on minorities. He has referred to Mexicans as “rapists,” “drug dealers,” and “bad hombres.” He has also referred to Muslims as “terrorists” and women as “pigs.”

But it wasn’t just minorities who spoke out against the new president. Students in the Access and Diversity clubs explained their feelings toward Trump leading the country.

“We strive every day to promote inclusion, to promote love and to show people we are so much more than they believe us to be, and this is the bull s— that comes out of it,” said Nahomi Jimenez, a sophomore studying international studies.

In addition to outrage, some students were shocked when Trump’s presidency was announced.

“I just don’t understand how women, Hispanics, Muslims, African Americans and members of the LGBTQ+ community could support Trump; he is misogynistic, racist and homophobic,” said Curt Yonk, a student studying psychology and anthropology.

Carsyn Endres, a sophomore studying communication studies, agreed.

“I am truly shocked … it is unbelievable to me that a candidate that had such a blatant disregard for so many different kinds of people will be our next president.”

Students also felt any progress the country has made in steps toward equality is now ruined, disagreeing with Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

“People think Trump will make America great again. That is bull s—. He will take steps backward in making America great,” Yonk said.

Students who don’t agree with Trump explained why they felt Trump won the presidency, regardless of the faults they believe he has.

“He used the fear left over from 9/11 to get a vote so that he could continue to marginalize already oppressed minorities,” Yonk said.

Other students agreed Trump used fear as a tool to win votes.

“I think undue fear and hatred is how he won the election,” Jimenez said.

Although students were angry, devastated and shocked, many hope the country will unite and make a change despite the circumstances.

“I plan on going to law school, and hopefully I can help create change from within,” said Hannah Mccan, a senior studying political science.

Other students expressed a need to help unify the country.

“Our country is now divided and we have to decide how we can come together. No matter what political affiliation you identify with, we must all find common ground so we can move forward,” Endres said.

While many minority students felt angry, they also felt awestruck by their peers’ ability to function properly after hearing the announcement.

“It’s not easy, but I’m very proud of those who were able to get out of bed today and face this world,” Jimenez said.

And, in the midst of all the distress, students were still able to remain positive and take a constructive outlook on the situation.

“I will not stop until I have made my voice heard and until I have helped and assisted marginalized groups make their voices heard because this is not OK,” Yonk said.

