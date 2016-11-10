Some students optimistic about Trump’s presidency

**To read about students who are upset about Trump’s presidency, click here.**

Many Utah State University students who were hoping for Donald Trump were surprised by the announcement that Trump is going to be the next president of the United States, but once the surprise wore off, optimism set in.

“I was surprised in a good way,” said Tyler Blackburn, an aviation student. “I’ve been rooting for him since his nomination.”

Allan Blad, a junior, was also excited to hear that Trump won the election.

“I think that it’s really good that there is someone outside the Washington hall in office,” Blad said.

But not everyone who is now supporting Trump shared Blackburn and Blad’s dedication during the campaign process.

“I’m a registered conservative, not a registered Trump supporter,” said Phil Legoubin, a sophomore.

But Legoubin still believes that under the right circumstances Trump could create a better America.

“If he plays his cards right, he could do some good,” Legoubin said.

Students who voted for Trump look forward to seeing him make his promised changes.

“He said he will make abortion in general not as accessible,” said Brinley Robinson, a sophomore in the nursing program.

Many students expect to see Trump make changes in the economy.

“I think it will lead to more growth in infrastructure and business,” said Blackburn.

Blad also said he expects to see some huge economic changes while Trump is in office.

Despite some students’ confidence in what will happen during Trump’s presidency, some are still not sure what Trump will do while in office.

“I was excited Trump is president, but I don’t know what to expect from Trump,” said Tylynn Barker, a sophomore.

Sierra Zimmerman, a senior human movement science major, feels the same conflict of optimism and doubt.

“I was happy Hillary didn’t get it but I still feel uncertain about our future,” Zimmerman said.

Even with the uncertainty, many students believe Trump’s actions will be for the best.

“He is crazy enough and different enough it could turn out OK,” said Danielle Johnson, a science major.

Even with Trump’s victory, pro-Trump students know he will face difficulties during his presidency.

“The first half of his presidency will be him trying to win over the rest of the country,” Blackburn said.

Some students who support Trump still express concern about how the public will react to him.

“I’m worried he will act like a child if someone says something bad about him,” Legoubin said. “He has already proven that people can get under his skin if they insult his character.”

But all doubts aside, many students are still hopeful that Trump really will “make America great again.”

