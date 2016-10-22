Sports staff picks: USU vs. Fresno State

Taylor Emerson — Fresno 24. USU 21

USU can’t close out games down the stretch and I don’t think that problem gets fixed in this matchup. The Aggies jump out to an early lead on the heels of Tonny Lindsey, but the Bulldogs storm back and net a game winner as the clock strikes zeros.

Daniel Hansen — USU 31, Fresno 10

USU knows this is a must-win and is coming off a bye, where USU has been 4-0 since Matt Wells became coach. All four losses this year are to probable bowl-eligible teams. Fresno State has lost all four road games this year by an average of 24.5 points.

Ethan Chadwick — USU 45, Fresno 13

USU “runs” away with it. Fresno gives up 273.4 rushing yards per game and they will give up over 300 to USU. This game will look a lot like Weber State

Logan Jones — USU 31, Fresno 17

Utah State may be mediocre, but Fresno is just bad. Aggies will get some big plays from their wideouts early and Tonny Lindsey will reach paydirt at least once for a convincing home victory. Extra bold prediction: Devante Mays suits up.

Megan McNulty — USU 24, Fresno 21

USU scores the majority points in the first half, has a terrible 3rd quarter and let Fresno have two touchdowns. Then they have a better fourth quarter and are able to hold on to the lead.

Jaden Johnson — Good guys 35, bad guys 21

Aggies offense finally gets clicking, and the team gets out to a good start thanks to some big plays from the wide receivers. Fresno struggles to move the ball consistently on the Aggie defense, but get enough big plays to keep it interesting.

Trevor Porath — USU 38, Fresno 17

Yes I am saying it — USU will make a field goal. I know that is not usually possible, well folks it is this week. All 17 of Fresno’s points come in the third quarter and the first five minutes of the fourth.

Tim Olsen — USU by a lot

My prediction is that Taylor is going to owe me a pizza after USU beats Fresno by three touchdowns.