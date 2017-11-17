SportsCenter to spotlight USU football’s gameday threads

Photo courtesy of USU athletics

Big news for all dedicated Aggie uniwatchers. Utah State football’s all-navy-everything jersey combination is set to be featured in tomorrow morning’s “Gear Up” segment on ESPN just before College GameDay. The show will spotlight a unique “Salute to Service” flag decal on the Aggies’ helmets, which the team will then give away to local veterans in attendance tomorrow at Maverik Stadium.

The segment will air during Saturday morning’s SportsCenter, which runs from 5-8 a.m. MT.

The Aggies have tinkered with home and away looks over the past two seasons, often incorporating grey alternate pants and jerseys along with fresh fighting white and Aggie blue. With a potential return to bowl eligibility on the line Saturday, it’s no surprise to see USU keeping things simple for its final home game of the season.

This game, as well as all men’s and women’s basketball games, can be heard on Aggie Radio, 92.3 FM in Cache Valley.

Matthew Halton | The Utah Statesman