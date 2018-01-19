‘Stolen Innocence’ documentary to screen at USU

Utah State University alumni Casey Allred will be presenting his documentary “Stolen Innocence” in the TSC Auditorium on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The documentary uncovers the illicit sex trade in India and shares the stories of the women and girls who were forced into that world.

Allred — a 2012 graduate of the Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services — worked on the film in partnership with Utah-based director Chris Davis beginning in 2014. The film premiered at the Raindance Film Festival in London in September.

Casey Allred

During his time at USU, Allred began making regular trips to India to build schools. Those trips evolved into a nonprofit organization — Effect International — which was eventually rebranded as effect.org.

A question and answer session with the film crew will follow the showing of the documentary on Wednesday.

Tickets to the event are available for free at usustolen.splashthat.com.