The stresses of finals week: GIF List

Dear Student,
Well you’ve made it this far. Congratu-freaking-lations.
However, your journey isn’t over and finals week is just around the corner. So here is a Gif list to remind you of some stressful things that await you.
Love,
A pessimist
- Endless studying that consumes your life. It’s an awkward moment when you realize your full-time job is to study.
- And when you can’t get work off your part-time job during final week.
- All the computer problems that always seem to come up during this time of the semester.
- Group projects … Enough said.
- General Test Anxiety
- When someone wrecks even the remotest possibility of a grave curve happening…
- The realization that you have to clean your apartment before you can leave.
- When people ask you what you’re doing for the summer.
- When someone asks you if you can hang out and you want to, but …
- When you can’t seem to shake this feeling …
- The fear that your semester will end like this.
—Dillan.passmore@aggiemail.usu.edu
@dirtyghettopass
