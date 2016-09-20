Student seriously injured in on-campus car accident

On Monday morning, an eastbound vehicle carrying an 18-year-old female hit 18-year-old Terry Leonard as he was crossing the street on the corner of 700 N. 1000 E. Leonard sustained serious injuries and is in the hospital.

The driver told police that she was unable to see Leonard due to the glare of the sun.

Later that day, at 12:07 p.m., the Utah State University Campus Police received a call reporting an accident near the USU Merrill-Cazier Hall Library. A USU student told police he was looking down and didn’t see the car in front of him, causing him to rearend the car. No injuries were sustained during this accident.

USU Campus Police Chief Steven J. Mecham advises students, faculty and staff to watch the road while they are driving in order to avoid accidents.