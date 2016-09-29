Student Submission: Huntsman Scholars travel Europe

Editor’s note: This piece was submitted by Michael Scott Peters, a Business Scholar

Ready. Set. Go! The Huntsman Scholars are off to Europe to “Dare Mighty Things.”

The Huntsman Scholar Program is the flagship for students interested in business and global affairs. As the undergraduate business honors program, Huntsman Scholars provides students with challenging academic experiences, unique outside-the-classroom opportunities and meaningful service opportunities. This multi-year program helps to empower scholar-leaders to make a positive difference in the world.

Our journey began last week in England while studying at the University of Oxford. In Oxford, we conducted research for our honors theses at the Bodleian library and visited various organizations including Blenheim Palace, Royal Shakespeare Company, Blavatnik School of Government and Saïd Business School. We also participated in a variety of cultural activities including punting (similar to canoeing), a choral service at Christ Church (where “Harry Potter” was filmed) and Shakespeare’s “King Lear.”

In the coming weeks, our journey will continue to Scotland, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany and France. We are grateful for the dedication of the program directors, Dr. Shannon Peterson and Professor John Ferguson, as well as the support of Dean and Kathy Anderson. Stay tuned for more on our global Huntsman experience in the weeks to come.

Michael Scott Peters is a junior studying international business and marketing.