Students bring flannel Fridays to USU campus

Every season seems to hold a new fashion trend. In the fall, these fashion trends include boots, scarves, sweaters and more often than not — flannel.

Students on campus on Fridays for the past month may have noticed an overwhelming amount of people wearing their best flannels. “Flannel Fridays” have been a tradition across the nation for many years, but there is a new twist put on this fall fashion trend at Utah State University.

Three young men on campus recently came up with the idea to make “Flannel Fridays” a new tradition at USU that will allow single students identify each other easily on campus. The idea is wearing a flannel every Friday can help single students find a potential suitor.

Mike Starrett, Cody Argyle and Parker Webber were inspired to start this new trend by other universities that have similar traditions.

“My roommates and I were talking about other schools traditions for meeting people,” Starrett said. “We decided that USU should have a tradition of our own to let people know they’re single.”

And so the Flannel Friday USU Instagram page was born.

Since creating the page Oct 4, the trio has gained around 250 followers and are steadily gaining more. In the first day alone, they had over 100 people follow them.

“We were stunned at how fast we passed the one and two hundred followers mark on Instagram,” Webber said, “and how many people we didn’t even know personally started wearing the flannels. I personally thought it was just going to be a fun thing that we and a few of our close friends did for a while and it would kind of just die off.”

Starrett believes that there are a lot of reasons that this new tradition can help students out at USU.

“It will create opportunities to start conversations with people that you may not have had the opportunity to talk with otherwise,” he said.

Many students have participated in the first few Flannel Fridays. Starrett, Webber and Argyle are hoping that it will become a much larger trend as the school year continues.

Argyle wants the students at USU to know that this is something they created just for students to have fun.

“It’s not meant to be like Tinder,” he said. “It’s just something to do on campus that would help you meet and make new friends. Even if you aren’t single, it’s still fun to have an organized dress day every week like Flannel Friday. Just think of how awesome it would be if in a few years freshmen were told, ‘on Fridays, we wear flannel.’”

