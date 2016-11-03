Students for Choice club promotes reproductive rights, health, education

The Students for Choice club is new to Utah State University this semester. The club focuses on reproductive health, reproductive rights and social justice, and the taboos surrounding sex.

“We want to focus on safe and consensual sex, reproductive rights and getting to know your body,” said Jasmine Despain, president of Students for Choice.

She said all students are invited to participate regardless of sexuality, gender, race or lifestyle.

“We have people in our club who aren’t having sex and that’s OK,” Despain said. “You don’t have to be sexually active to have these important conversations.”

While the majority of club members are female, there are a significant number of men involved as well.

“I think it’s important for men to be just as involved as women,” said Roy Oviatt, a junior studying elementary education.

Oviatt was pleasantly surprised to find out the club dealt with much more than he anticipated.

“I originally thought it was just a club to talk about women’s issues, but it’s so much more than that,” he said. “We talk about equality, social issues and sex education for everyone.”

The club emphasizes feminism, which the Webster’s dictionary defines as “the belief that men and women should have equal rights and opportunities.”

“It’s about equality for all. It’s about understanding how the system of patriarchy harms not just women but men as well, in the sense that men can’t cry or show emotion. We break down those gender binaries and stereotypes in Students For Choice,” said Desiree Chavez, a junior studying psychology.

Another goal of Students for Choice is to break down the taboos around sex education.

“We want to focus on the positive side of sex ed and make it something that isn’t taboo,” Despain said. “We want everyone to feel comfortable talking about these important topics.

The club promotes a judgement-free, safe environment in which students can share their raw thoughts and feelings.

“There’s no censorship here. Everyone says what’s on their mind and they can feel and say what they need without being judged,” Chavez said.

Students for Choice advertised itself during Day on the Quad in August and about 120 people signed up to be involved.

“To have that many people sign up was amazing. I’m really excited to see how many people are here and care about reproductive health and reproductive rights and want to learn more,” Despain said.

Students for Choice is a national club supported by Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood supports Students For Choice by providing safe sex kits — bags including condoms, lube and other items relating to safe sex. Students for Choice passed out safe sex kits during Day on the Quad and provided them at their first meeting.

“If you choose to have sex, we want to help you be safe and choose the right path,” Despain said.

In addition, Planned Parenthood provides other services for Students for Choice, such as flyers and social media advertisements.

Some students feel Students for Choice provides the sex education they did not receive before college.

“I grew up in a strict, religious family where we didn’t talk about sex. Even in high school sex ed, we never talked about consent or social rights,” Oviatt said.