Students open National Society of Leadership and Success chapter at USU

In the upcoming spring semester, Utah State University will open its own chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS).

It all began with Nathan Cutler, an undergraduate student at USU. While looking online for careers and ways to be involved, Cutler came across the NSLS. From the beginning it seemed a perfect fit.

“I’ve been really invested in books like Stephen Covey’s ‘Seven Habits of Highly Successful People.’ I love success, I love the idea of becoming successful,” Cutler said.

After being accepted into the program, Cutler was invited to a training in New York where he learned all the tools necessary to become a chapter president and start a chapter here at USU.

For the past semester, Cutler has been working tirelessly to make his dream of a USU chapter reality. Cutler spent endless hours marketing the idea around campus, interviewing students to be part of the executive board and attending countless meetings with faculty. Thanks to Cutler’s relentless effort, the society is now an official organization of the university.

“For college students looking for a way to have their resume stand out, this is probably the best organization in the nation,” Cutler said.

Starting in 2001, and now with over half a million members, the National Society of Leadership and Success is the largest collegiate honors society in the nation.

What is the purpose of the society? On the NSLS website, founder Gary Tuerack said, “We are dream supporters – we build leaders, support people in achieving their dreams, and better the world in the process. We get people to ask the all-important question, ‘What would you do if you knew you couldn’t fail?’ and then help them to achieve those goals.”

Scott Olson, the USU faculty adviser for the National Society of Leadership and Success, said training student leaders will have high benefits for the campus and the world. According to Olson, the organization is almost entirely student-run — his role is to simply support and guide in university policy.

The process of admission clearly demonstrates the methods of NSLS. First, applicants must attend an orientation day in which students will learn more about the society, practice communication styles and participate in games to form connections with their fellow peers.

The month following orientation, Leadership Training Day will be held. This training gives students the opportunity to learn about their true passions and what they really want out of life. Indecisive students will especially be helped by a system that helps tailor reachable goals to their personal interests.

At this meeting, success networking teams are also formed, each comprised of six to eight students. These teams are, in Cutler’s words, “where the rubber meets the road.” The teams meet bi-weekly and are meant to continue to train students in leadership skills, keep students accountable to their goals and help students continue to network.

The society also holds interactive broadcasts where accomplished businessmen and celebrities present principles of success. Because of its size and connections, the National Society for Leadership and Success is able to enlist big names such as Rudy Giuliani, Jack Canfield, Hilary Duff, and Andy Cohen. Just like any other interactive broadcast, students will be able to ask questions to guest speakers via social media.

After meeting the attendance requirements for each event, instead of simply paying the fee for membership, students will be invited to participate in an induction ceremony, helping students realize the great step they are taking.

Cutler claims that creating national network opportunities is merely the tip of the iceberg when it comes to membership benefits. The society awards over $200,000 worth of scholarships every year, grants are also available, and membership also grants you access to a career and job bank.

The admission fee is $85 and the spring orientation is scheduled for the Jan. 18 and 19. If you would like to know more about the USU chapter of the National Society of Leadership, email nsls.utahstate@gmail.com