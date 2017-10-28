Students receive second code blue alert for assault in two months

Utah State University students received the following email from USU police this morning at 11:15 a.m.. It is the second Code Blue alert for a report of sexual assault this fall, following a September report of alleged rape in a campus parking lot as reported here.

TIMELY WARNING NOTICE

USU Police received a report that a female USU student was sexually assaulted by two males unknown to her near the bottom of Old Main hill. This took place during the evening Oct. 27. The victim is unable to give a description of the suspects. This safety notice contains the information available at this time.

If you have any information that might be helpful in this investigation, contact USU Police by phone at 435-797-1939 or in person at 800 E. 1250 N. If you notice anything suspicious or are the victim of a crime, immediately contact USU Police from any campus phone or from your cell phone by dialing 911.

Learn about USU’s resources for victims of sexual assault at usu.edu/sexual-assault, including where to go for medical services, access confidential counseling or advocacy services, seek academic accommodations or file a formal complaint with USU.

Chief Mike Kuehn, Chief of Police

USU Police and Public Safety