Sundance Film Festival attendees rally for respect at women’s rights march in Park City

Jan 20 marks a year since President Donald Trump’s inauguration. It is also the first anniversary of the women’s rights marches that occurred all over the United States. Last year, men and women alike rallied together in cities like New York, Los Angeles and even Salt Lake City. The overlapping dates are no coincidence. The marches were a response to Trump’s rise to power.

Today, members of The Utah Statesman team and I were able to experience a Respect Rally at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UT. The rally celebrated the anniversary of women coming together to fight for equality in all aspects. Hundreds of people showed up with inspiring posters, pins and clothing. With the heavy snow and bitter cold dominating Park City, it was an extraordinary sight to see.

We heard from an amazing variety of speakers. Actress Tessa Thompson, whom you might recognize from her role in “Thor: Ragnarok” or “Creed,” opened up the rally.

“Until we see legislation and policies, and a president that respects our humanity, that treats all of us with dignity,” Thompson said, “we must continue to gather and tell each other’s stories.”

Female rights activist, Gloria Allred, took the stage next with an inspiring speech.

“Why have we come here today? We have come here for respect, for women, for equal rights, for all of our daughters, our mothers, our sisters and our aunts,” she said. “This marks the end of fear being used as a weapon to silence women and to deny our rights. Do you agree?”

The crowd agreed with chants and yells of all kinds.

Allred has a documentary that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. “Seeing Allred” focuses on her devoted life of fighting for equality. It will be available to stream on Netflix starting Feb 9.

Prodigious and renowned actress, Jane Fonda, made a big splash at the rally, as well. She is a two-time Academy Award winner and hard-working feminist. A documentary about her activism entitled “Jane Fonda in Five Acts” debuted at the festival.

Fonda focused her time on the importance of voting.

“Our democracy’s survival and the Earth’s survival depends on our ability to get people the facts, help them understand who is really on their side, and then get them registered and motivated to vote,” Fonda said.

Delivering a male voice to the Respect Rally was musician and actor, Common. He delivered lyrics of a song he was writing that supported a “world that the women run.”

Nothing is more motivating and inspiring than realizing that you are part of a team. This is the first time I felt that way, finding women and men who supported each other to my left and right. The Respect Rally in Park City was also my first attendance to a women’s rights assembly. As we froze in the snow, I felt nothing but pride in my fellow man. We felt warmth in that crowd. That day showed me that goodness still exists in so many people.

