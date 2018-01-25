Sundance Movie Review: An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

“An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn” is a comedy directed by Jim Hosking and debuted at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

In “An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn,” Lulu Dangers is unhappily married to her husband, Shane Danger, when she finds out an ex-lover is in town putting on a show called “An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn: For One Magical Night Only.” A strange turn of events land Lulu in a hotel with a man she just met, waiting for her evening with Beverly Luff Linn.

From the rust colored carpet to the rust colored bedding to all the exuberant outfits Lulu rocks, the movie settings give off a little bit of a 70s vibe. Lulu dresses to impress and the I thought the costumes were fantastic. The cinematography was good and overall the movie had a really quirky, yet artsy, look to it.

While I thought the movie was beautiful, I found the humor unappealing. For those who like movies like “Napoleon Dynamite” or “Nacho Libre” this movie may have more of an appeal. I didn’t like the crude humor and found the 40-something-year-old-men-with-no-lives aspect dismal.

While the humor did little to make me laugh, I still thought the movie was well directed. In the Q&A panel following the movie, the director did little to logically answer questions. Hosking said they were asking questions that didn’t have answers. The movie simply came together and some things had little rhyme or reason. Hosking has proven a creative genius at Sundance the past couple years. Many people were looking forward to another movie by him after seeing “The Greasy Strangler,” his 2016 Sundance film.

—megan.nielsen@kjnc.com