How to Survive Valentine’s Day without a Valentine

Valentine’s Day can be a hard time for those who might be celebrating without a significant other. But Valentine’s Day can also be a day to celebrate those we love, and those we are connected to.

Single life can be hard, but it can also be a joyful learning experience. It might seem like you are alone in a room of people who are receiving flowers and other gestures of love on Valentines Day, but I can assure you, you aren’t alone.

Here are a couple of tips to make it through Valentines Day healthily as a single adult.

Don’t depress yourself with thoughts of loneliness, and feelings of inadequacy. Remind yourself of your awesomeness. That you’re working, going to school and gaining an education. Think of the things you have been given that make you who you are.

Remember to love yourself first

Self-Love is perhaps the most powerful form of love. It’s important to learn how to love ourselves, in order to be able to love another person. When you are able to love yourself first, you’re not focused on the depressing self-loathing thoughts that can sometimes creep in, leaving you feeling worthless and even more alone. Self-love is recognizing what an incredible human you are, and that you have the power to make it through anything. Because just as Dr. Suess said, “There is no one alive who is you-er than you.”

Seek to be the best you for you.

Life and love is meant to be an adventure.

Find something you find intriguing, whether it be a club or an activity and participate. Get outside of your comfort zone, meet new people and be willing to strike up a conversation. You just might find a new friend or a new hobby in the process.

Tell your friends and family how much you love and appreciate them.

Valentine’s Day isn’t just for loving your significant other and letting them know how much you care for them. It’s also about letting your family and friends know they are loved and appreciated as well. Chances are, if you have single friends and family, they are probably feeling similar feelings as well, and just want to be loved and appreciated. Take time to send them a letter or text. Or even call them up out of the blue to ask them about their day. Remind them of their importance in your life. Thank them for what they have done for you.

Treat Yo’ self

Don’t be afraid to treat yourself. Buy that gallon of ice cream. Eat those oreos. You deserve to treat yourself for being the awesome, respectable human that you are. You deserve the best the world has to offer. Turn on your favorite chick-flick. Invite your friends over for a movie night complete with chocolate and ice cream. Blast your favorite song. Make Valentines less about the commercialism, and more about you and those you care about.

