Three candidates up for USU provost position

USU President Noelle Cockett and Dean Joe Ward have selected three candidate for the executive vice president and provost position.

The candidates are: Paul Layer, dean of college of science and mathematics at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Laura Woodworth-Ney, executive vice president and provost at Idaho State University, Douglas Freeman, professor and dean of the Western College of veterinary medicine.

The applicant’s applications and cover letters are available as well as evaluation form for student feedback.

Each of the candidates will hold their own open forum during their campus interview to inform students about their credentials.