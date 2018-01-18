‘Tis the (flu) season

Don’t be surprised when the person sitting next to you in class can’t stop coughing and sniffling. According to The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, influenza is categorized as ‘widespread’ across Utah and the rest of the United States.

Influenza is a respiratory illness that usually consists of a high fever, coughing and body aches. “You feel kind of like you’re going to die,” said Dr. John Malouf, a physician at the Utah State University Student Health & Wellness Center.

Malouf added that influenza can be lethal because it’s aerosolized.

The stomach flu, or gastroenteritis, is different than influenza. Stomach flu consists of nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Malouf said he has seen cases where these symptoms are common with influenza, but it’s mostly a respiratory illness.

“People are hacking up their guts in class and spreading it to everyone else,” Malouf said. “It’s not good from a public health standpoint.”

A way to prevent illness this season is a flu shot.

“It’s not too late to get a flu shot. In our community we are seeing an increase of the flu. Typically flu season will peak in February,” said Lisa Perkins, immunization program manager at Bear River Health Department.

Malouf said a flu shot is supposed to decrease your chances of getting influenza and reduce dreaded symptoms if one were to catch it. He said the efficiency of the flu shot this year is 30 percent.

“I offer it to my students, I take it myself, I give it to my family members. I definitely still recommend it, but it may not help as much as it has in the past,” Malouf said.

Malouf said he has seen flu shots with 60 percent efficiency in the past.

USU’s Student Health and Wellness Center has flu shots available for $20 without health insurance. Flu shots are also available at Bear River Health Department, where they cost $25 without insurance.

“It usually takes about two weeks after getting the flu shot for your greatest immunity,” Perkins said. Malouf added that it typically takes a flu vaccine 30 days to peak.

Flu season is known to stick around until February. There are other options rather than a shot to prevent illness.

Malouf said high stress, a poor diet, and being in contact with others who are ill creates a high risk for catching influenza and will suppress your immune system.

“If you’re having any symptoms, we are more than happy to see you here at the health center. We frequently can get you in the same day or within one day or two,” Malouf said.

—b96russell@gmail.com

image courtesy of CDC