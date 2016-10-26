To those who walked out of Representative Bishop’s presentation,

I am a passionate proponent of Free Speech at Utah State and have been involved in many movements and activities on campus advocating for its preservation and expansion. It is essential to a healthy learning environment that the administration and students do not infringe on another student’s 1st amendment rights. This is especially applicable at a public institution like Utah State University, where our constitutional rights should be protected on-campus just as they are off-campus. But when a United States Congressman takes time to explain his position and answer your questions face-to-face, maybe sit and listen for a while?

I am not saying the reasons you all walked out are wrong. In fact, I applaud student displays of free speech. What I am saying is that an opportunity to gain some ground with our national representative was squandered on a glorified publicity stunt. Take advantage of the opportunity presented to you. Use your 1st Amendment Rights productively, in an evolving dialogue. How many of you, before the event, had ever written a letter to the Congressman, listened to his debates on the floor or in committee, or read the 200+ page Public Lands Initiative H.R. 5780? I am willing to bet not many of you have. So, you got on the news. Good! What are the majority of you going to do about it now that cameras are not pointed your direction? I am also willing to bet, not much.

I am proud of my University. I am proud of my peers who stand up for what they believe in and exercise their right of free speech! However, my classmates, if you want real change, it comes in the form of productive discussion, cooperation, and compromise. Such displays, like the one last Tuesday, only serve to further discredit USU students in the eyes of the powers that be. Likes on Facebook do not convert to votes in the polls. If you disagree, exercise your free speech and let’s talk. Or, if you prefer, you may exercise that right to yell your feelings, take the pizza and walk away from me as well. Hint. One is much more effective at solving problems than the other.

— Ian Nemelka is a senior in political science.