Tommerdahl heading to Purdue

Utah State football running backs coach and special teams coordinator Mark Tommerdahl has left the program for an assistant coaching position at Purdue University, the university confirmed on Saturday.

Tommerdahl spent a single season with the Aggies, joining the staff after serving as an assistant coach at California in Berkeley, where he coached tight ends, fullbacks, receivers, and coordinated special teams. Tommerdahl’s position at Purdue will put him in charge of special teams and tight ends.

“We hate to see him leave, but we are happy for him and the opportunity he got,” USU Head Coach Matt Wells said. “This program, however, is bigger than one coach, and it’s bigger than one player. Utah State football will move forward and we will find a good coach to come in here and wrap his arms around our players, our specialists and our special teams.”

Tommerdahl leaves Utah State despite recently signing a contract as an assistant coach through the 2019-20 season which took effect on New Year’s Day, according to contract details provided by the university. Tommerdahl’s contract would have paid him a base salary of $200,000 in its first year.

In Tommerdahl’s over-30-year career, Purdue will be his 11th university he will have coached for.

