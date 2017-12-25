Top 10 romantic Christmas movies for the holidays

It’s my favorite time of year. The festive Christmas lights decorating the houses, my apartment bedroom, and the Christmas tree at my parent’s house. The snowfall that quietly blankets the yard the day after finals, giving me no greater desire than to curl up with my laptop and binge watch Netflix Christmas movies until the cows come home, or the little Netflix icon pops up to ashamedly ask me, “Are you still watching?”.

I’ve watched my fair share of Christmas movies over the years, and while each year’s watchlist is just a little bit different, I always try to include a mixture of old and new, classics and fresh takes.

This year, while browsing Twitter at the beginning of this Christmas season, several of those I follow on Twitter were doing something I’d never seen done before. Our very own Logan Jones, live-tweeted the brand new Netflix Christmas Prince movie. After I watched the movie, I found myself interested in doing the same thing, with a different take. Another of my Twitter friends asked her friends for a few Christmas movie recommendations, and then watched some of them on Netflix, tweeting her “star ratings” for said movies and had many people follow her tweets, including me.

Of course, can you even say it’s Christmas if you don’t watch the “classics” like “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” the live action with Jim Carey, or all the “Home Alone” movies? Or who can forget all 3 “Santa Clause” movies? Say what you will, nothing beats the first of the series, the classic first “Santa Clause,” or the classic first “Home Alone” movie.

I do have to say, some of the cheesy Christmas flicks on Netflix do bring their classic Hallmark charm to them, in one way or another. I also can’t bring myself to pick just one movie to put on the top of the list. But for the sake of this article, I’ll try. I’ve picked my top 10 romantic holiday movies for your viewing pleasure.

There’s one thing you should know, is that most of the movies I mentioned, all have one thing in common: there is at least one piano scene. And what’s more attractive than a man playing the piano?

A Christmas Prince

A classic twist on “A Royal Christmas,” this story takes a spin as a reporter travels to a country known as Aldovia to report on the royal family, and the newest prince taking over as King. Definitely has to be at the top of the list, for many reasons. As a reporter, I loved the investigative journalism that occurred in the film. Definitely a must-watch.

Christmas in the City

I absolutely loved this movie. I personally loved the main actress the best. She was a super nice and friendly woman, and portrayed her character well. I absolutely enjoyed this movie, and would totally recommend it to anyone looking for the classic Christmas love story.

The Heart of Christmas

While this movie wasn’t necessarily about gushy romance, it was about a different kind of love. The love of a neighbor. A friend. Love for family. A neighborhood boy becomes sick with a type of cancer. The whole neighborhood bands together to give Christmas to one very special boy, to make sure he has a chance to celebrate. Meanwhile, the story of the boy catches the attention of a neighbor, and turns her life and the life of her family around. Definitely a tear-jerker. One that definitely needs tissues.

Holiday Engagement

Definitely a classic twist on the take home a fake fiance feel, a recently unemployed woman has been engaged to her boyfriend Jason for a long time. While her mom is constantly begging for her to bring said boyfriend home, she fights for a reason to not go home, so she doesn’t have to spend another Christmas alone when her parents ask what happened between her and Jason. She opts for the perfect loophole; bringing home an actor to play her fake fiance when her real fiance dumps her to focus on his career.

Christmas in the Smokies

A farm in trouble, and a sassy young woman named Shelby is willing to do what she can to save it. Meanwhile, when an old flame attempts to rekindle what they used to have, can Shelby turn things around for her love life and for her family’s lifestyle?

Christmas Crush

Definitely more dramatic than I would have hoped for a movie with a promising title. If you can make it past the drama overload, and the less than fantastic dramatic acting, the ending is worth the wait. I personally loved the main actress, as well as the guy she ends up with in the end. (spoiler alert)

Holiday Baggage

A husband finds his way back into the lives of his wife and children, after many years of separation and disconnect, discovers all that he’s missed in the time he’s been away. While he strives to reconnect with his family and mend the broken hearts he has caused, he finds that the most important things in his life are the things he almost let slip away. Definitely a movie with more drama than one might expect, but worth it nonetheless.

12 Dates of Christmas

A couple of strangers are set up on a blind date. When the date goes awry, the strangers get twelve chances to find true love, while she relives Christmas Eve 12 nights in a row. A cute movie, complete with drama, love, and second chances.

Naughty and Nice

Two love doctor radio deejays are thrown together for Christmas, but when they find that true love isn’t just found by helping others with their happily ever afters over radio waves, they find a new happily ever after, for themselves.

Christmas Kiss

An aspiring interior designer will do everything her boss asks of her, just so she can get the promotion of her dreams. After she spends time in an elevator with a handsome man, later discovering the man is her boss’s boyfriend, she worries that she will be caught catching feelings for him, as he prepares to propose to her boss. When an unsuspecting incident leaves the interior designer alone with her boss’s boyfriend, and her boss fires her, the designer seeks to find her own path, eventually discovering that her life isn’t complete without the one who truly loves her.

And just because I can, here are my top favorite holiday classics that I’ll save explanations for because by now you’ve probably heard way more about them than you want to.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (Jim Carey version) “The Santa Claus” (#1) “The Muppets Christmas Carol” “White Christmas” “Home Alone” (#1)

Whether you choose to indulge in cheesy Netflix holiday movies, or the classics that continued to be love by many, I hope you have a very happy holiday season, and a cheerful and Happy New Year! Feel free to follow #kortnischristmastakes for more holiday tweets, movie reviews, and other holiday mishaps!

—kortni.marie.wells@aggiemail.usu.edu

@kortniwells