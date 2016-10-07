Torrey Green charged with rape and kidnapping

Former Utah State University linebacker Torrey Green has been charged on allegations of rape and kidnapping.

On Thursday, Cache County prosecutors filed five charges in 1st District Court. Green was charged with four counts of first-degree felony rape, one count of first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping and one count of second-degree felony forcible sexual assault. The cases were investigated by the Cache County Sheriff’s Office and the Logan City, North Park and USU Police Departments.

Green was arrested in California Thursday afternoon after a judge signed an arrest warrant. Green is expected to appear in court soon for an arraignment and be extradited back to Utah.

Zack Teperman, Green’s public relations agent, formerly told the Salt Lake Tribune that Green “has complete faith that any further investigation will prove his innocence and he will be exonerated.”

Prosecutors also told the Salt Lake Tribune they plan to use a law known as the Doctrine of Chances — “a rule that allows evidence to show that it is unlikely a defendant would be repeatedly, innocently involved in a similar, suspicious circumstance,” as defined by Georgetown University Law Center.

According to First District court records, Green committed “unlawful detention or law or kidnaping” around Oct. 24, 2014 and “had sexual intercourse without a victim’s consent” between May 29, 2015 and Jun. 5, 2015. Soon after this incident, the court records say two other rape cases took place around Nov. 21, 2015 and January 11, 2016.

If Green is found guilty of the rape or kidnapping charges, he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. If he is found guilty for sexual assault, he faces 1 to 15 years in prison.

Green was a USU student from 2011 to 2016. In April 2016, he was recruited by the Atlanta Falcons, and in August 2016 he was kicked off the team after they heard about the allegations.

A court date has not been set yet, but the Statesman will release another article when more information, including a court date, is announced.

