Torrey Green Hearing Gallery

Former Utah State University linebacker Torrey Green appears in the First District court on Wednesday, beginning the first day of a three-day preliminary hearing. Green is charged with six counts of rape, one count of aggravated kidnapping, three counts of forcible sex abuse and two counts of object rape. (Sydney Oliver/Utah Statesman)
Former Utah State University linebacker Torrey Green leans over to his attorneys, Rhiannon Mann and Skye Lazaro in the court on Wednesday. First District Judge Brian Cannell halted the hearing to consult with presiding Judge Thomas Willmore. Green is charged with six counts of rape, one count of aggravated kidnapping, three counts of forcible sex abuse and two counts of object rape. (Sydney Oliver/Utah Statesman)
County Prosecutor Spencer Walsh stands before Judge Thomas WIllmore, after Walsh filed for a search warrant on Lazaro's office last night, under the impression Lazaro was in possession of Torrey Green's phone. Green is charged with five counts of rape, one of aggravated kidnapping and one of forcible sex abuse. (Sydney Oliver/Utah Statesman)
Former Utah State University linebacker Torrey Green leans over to his attorneys, Rhiannon Mann and Skye Lazaro in the First District court on Wednesday. Green is charged with six counts of rape, one count of aggravated kidnapping, three counts of forcible sex abuse and two counts of object rape. (Samuel Brown/Utah Statesman)
Torrey Green's attorney Rhiannon Mann speaks in court with County Prosecutor Spencer Walsh after recess on Wednesday. Green is charged with six counts of rape, one count of aggravated kidnapping, three counts of forcible sex abuse and two counts of object rape.(Samuel Brown/Utah Statesman)
Torrey Green's attorney Skye Lazaro stands before First District Judge Brian Cannell after a video was shown of a witness telling North Park Police Detective Ulysses Black of her friend's assault. Green is charged with six counts of rape, one count of aggravated kidnapping, three counts of forcible sex abuse and two counts of object rape. (Samuel Brown/Utah Statesman)
County prosecutor Spencer Walsh stands in objection to Torrey Green's attorney, Rhiannon Mann, for her line of questioning during the first of Green's three-day preliminary hearings. Green is charged with six counts of rape, one count of aggravated kidnapping, three counts of forcible sex abuse and two counts of object rape. (Samuel Brown/Utah Statesman)
Torrey Green's attorney Skye Lazaro steps into First District court Thursday for the second day of Green's preliminary hearing. Green is charged with five counts of rape, one of aggravated kidnapping and one of forcible sex abuse. (Chantelle McCall/Utah Statesman)
Former Utah State University linebacker Torrey Green appears in the First District court on Thursday, the second day of a three-day preliminary hearing. Green is charged with five counts of rape, one of aggravated kidnapping and one of forcible sex abuse. (Chantelle McCall/Utah Statesman)
Defense attorneys Skye Lazaro and Rhiannon Mann along with prosecutor Barbara Lachmar discuss to First District Judge Brian Cannell about tweets influencing a witnesses testimony in Torrey Green's priliminary hearing. Green is charged with six counts of rape, one count of aggravated kidnapping, three counts of forcible sex abuse and two counts of object rape. (Chantelle McCall/Utah Statesman)
Torrey Green's attorney Skye Lazaro speaks with County Prosecutor Spencer Walsh in the First District court Thursday Ñ the second day of Green's preliminary hearing. Green is charged with six counts of rape, one count of aggravated kidnapping, three counts of forcible sex abuse and two counts of object rape. (Chantelle McCall/Utah Statesman)
Cache County Prosecutor Spencer Walsh finishes questioning a witness in the 1st District Court on Thursday — the second day of former Utah State University linebacker Torrey Green's three-day preliminary hearing. Green is charged with six counts of rape, one count of aggravated kidnapping, three counts of forcible sex abuse and two counts of object rape. (Tim Carpenter/Utah Statesman)
Cache County Prosecutor Spencer Walsh stands in the 1st District Court on Thursday — the second day of former Utah State University linebacker Torrey Green's three-day preliminary hearing. Green is charged with six counts of rape, one count of aggravated kidnapping, three counts of forcible sex abuse and two counts of object rape. (Tim Carpenter/Utah Statesman)
Torrey Green's attorney, Skye Lazaro talks to Cache County Prosecutor Spencer Walsh in the 1st District Court on Thursday — the second day of a three-day preliminary hearing. Green is charged with six counts of rape, one count of aggravated kidnapping, three counts of forcible sex abuse and two counts of object rape. (Tim Carpenter/Utah Statesman)
Torrey Green's defense, Skye Lazaro and Rhiannon Mann appear in the 1st District Court on Friday — the last day of a three-day preliminary hearing. Green is charged with six counts of rape, one count of aggravated kidnapping, three counts of forcible sex abuse and two counts of object rape. (Erica McNeill/Utah Statesman)
Torrey Green's leans to his defense attorney, Skye Lazaro after Judge Brian Cannell's ruling to hear closing arguments on Wednesday, April 19. Green is charged with six counts of rape, one count of aggravated kidnapping, three counts of forcible sex abuse and two counts of object rape. (Matt Halton/Utah Statesman)
Judge Brian Cannell rules to hear closing arguments on Wednesday, April 19. Torrey Green is charged with six counts of rape, one count of aggravated kidnapping, three counts of forcible sex abuse and two counts of object rape. (Matt Halton/Utah Statesman)
Photos by Sydney Oliver, Sam Brown, Chantelle McCall, Tim Carpenter, Erica McNeill, Matt Halton
