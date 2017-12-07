The Truth About College Students’ Mental Health – And How To Care For Yours

by Eliza Shippen

Do you ever feel anxious, stressed, or depressed as a student? If so, you are not alone. According to the experts from the Psychology Today magazine, 50% of all college students rate their mental health as either below average or poor.

Mental health issues among people in college are on the rise and can have serious negative effects. Topics such as anxiety, stress, and depression can be recognized by the following symptoms:

Physical Well-being Symptoms: changes in sleeping habits, inability to rest, and appetite changes.

Emotional Symptoms: Sadness, feelings of being overwhelmed, feelings of hopelessness, and feelings of powerlessness.

Thinking Symptoms: Having trouble focusing, difficulty completing tasks, irritability.

Bringing awareness to these symptoms is the first step to recovery. Being able to recognize that something is wrong can be tough, but there are several tools available for students at Utah State University, so they may get the help they need:

CAPS provide confidential mental health services to students on the Logan campus. They strive to help you achieve your personal, relational, and academic goals. They are an amazing resource and are free of charge. (located in TSC 306).

Meditation Club

The Meditation Club meets every Tuesday in TSC 335 from 2:00 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. and are open to all, regardless of experience. They practice different techniques to cultivate mindfulness and promote well-being. The admission is free.

This USU organization provides reliable data and student-focused programs that will provide students with the tools to thrive academically, socially, and personally. On their website, they provide video clips and resources to help students along their journey at Utah State.

A few other ways to help enhance mental well-being include the following:

Valuing yourself. Treating yourself with kindness and respect. Making time for your hobbies. Taking care of your body. Eating nutritious meals. Exercising. Getting enough sleep. Drinking water. Setting realistic goals. Avoiding alcohol and other drugs. Smiling.

College is a time where we can explore, learn, and find ourselves. Our mental health should always be a priority, so we can relax, have fun, and really focus on our valuable education and the incredible experiences we can enjoy here at our University.

*This guide is not to substitute for treatment. If you feel treatment may be necessary, contact a medical professional.

Bio: Eliza Shippen is a former BYU student and cheerleader. After realizing she wasn’t satisfied with her mental health, she moved to San Francisco, California for a year where she enjoyed everything the area had to offer and worked on her mental (and physical) well-being. She then transferred to Utah State where she is now majoring in accounting and aims to inspire other to do what truly makes them happy. Her most recent goal is to move back to the Bay Area after graduation and continue becoming her best self.