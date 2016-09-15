TSC Fountain Spurts Bubbles Late Wednesday Night

It’s 10:13 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14th. I’m painting my nails with a friend when Nathan Beane phones. “Pick it up”, I say. “My nails are still wet.”

“Hello?” my friend asks.

“GUYS. COME TO THE TSC FOUNTAIN.”

“Seriously? … Why?”

“BUBBLES.”

“Nathan… What?”

“THEY’RE EVERYWHERE.”

In a matter of seconds we are at the Taggart Student Center plaza fountain, only to discover what my mind’s eye could never have imagined: mountains of bubbles billowing up and over the drab concrete fountain walls. Piled nearly four feet above the pools of water, the dish soap bubbles resembled a blizzard in September. Hoards of giddy students gathered to partake in the fun, throwing basketball sized bubble clouds up into the air, keeping them afloat as long as possible.

“If it wasn’t cold outside I’d literally just jump in. Right now,” said sophomore Kelsie Pelegrini.

It took more than an ounce of self-control not to majestically swan dive into the luxurious, angelic mass of bubbles. It’s glossy, seductive eyes seemed to stare into our souls; beckoning us to be enveloped in its supple, sticky embrace.

Such beauty. Such grace. Such mystery.

Who is responsible for this glorious work of art? Is it the stuff of miracle workers? Is Santa Claus coming to Cache Valley early this year? Did a custodian tip over his cart while cleaning up campus and let a bottle of detergent leak unnoticed into the fountain?

Perhaps the true instigator will never be revealed. The miracle remains unclaimed. Bubble Bandit, our hats are off to you. You will forever remain a legend. Thank you for making this ordinary Wednesday night into something extraordinary.

-vivian.gates@aggiemail.usu.edu

@viviangates29