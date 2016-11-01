Tweets of the week: 1 November, 2016

To the girl sobbing in the library tonight: You don't deserved to be yelled at and you're loved not just by me but by all of Utah State. — Michael Ruefenacht (@maikeru9390) November 1, 2016

Man, I haven't been in the TSC in awhile. Crazy how grilled cheese sandwiches in The Hub are $17 now — Seth (@sthmrrll) October 28, 2016

If all of the USU students charging "$80, obo" for their howl tickets on Facebook applied to the business program we'd be killing it ya'll — Jace Goodwin (@the_goodwin) October 28, 2016