Tweets of the week: 26 September 2016

Finally broke down and bought my first campus parking pass… made it to my junior year #aggiestrife #aggielife #college
— Brett M. Reynolds (@aLoafOfBrett) September 23, 2016
Even with this massive storm going on, my teachers will still have class ⛈☔️#rainorshine #aggiestrife #morelikelifeordeath
— Kalli Elmer (@kalli_elmer) September 22, 2016
Wake up. Study until brain explodes. Go to sleep. Repeat. #aggiestrife
— Whitney Howard (@omgwhitshutup) September 21, 2016
Dear Student, if you would have read the assignment, you wouldn't be asking me this question. #smh #TAlife #aggiestrife
— Erik Gray (@erikthered7) September 20, 2016
There are no commentsAdd yours