Tweets of the week: 26 September 2016

Finally broke down and bought my first campus parking pass… made it to my junior year #aggiestrife #aggielife #college — Brett M. Reynolds (@aLoafOfBrett) September 23, 2016

Even with this massive storm going on, my teachers will still have class ⛈☔️#rainorshine #aggiestrife #morelikelifeordeath — Kalli Elmer (@kalli_elmer) September 22, 2016

Wake up. Study until brain explodes. Go to sleep. Repeat. #aggiestrife — Whitney Howard (@omgwhitshutup) September 21, 2016