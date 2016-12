Tweets of the Week: 8 December 2016

Utah is a big game of "will I really make $50,000 in one summer, bro?" — Yusuf (@yusufamumin) December 7, 2016

Today I got An A on an exam. I also almost set my apartment on fire making pasta. Can't win em all. — Not So Tiny Tim (@wimtilson) December 7, 2016

One of my finals is to play with a baby for 2 hours. I've never been so excited for a final in my life 😍👶🏼🙋🏽🍼 — Katie Clark (@dancerk7) December 5, 2016