Tweets of the Week: Presidential Debate Edition

The election is like trying 2choose between walking across campus in sub-zero temps or having a semester full of group projects #AggieStrife — Aggiestrife (@aggiestrife) September 27, 2016

Every time Trump says "we need Law and Order" I just think he wants to have a national Netflix binge night #debatenight — Alyssa Craig (@seethisgirlrun) September 27, 2016

Fun idea: instead of going to a haunted house this October, just think about the future of our country and you'll be scared enough🤔 — Mallory (@mal_howard) September 27, 2016