Tweets of the week – rivalry edition

Any week versus a rival makes for some of the best Twitter content you will ever see. This week’s matchup between Utah State and BYU provided nothing less. Here’s a look at some of our favorites.

Accurate.

Utah State – BYU Twitter this week pic.twitter.com/zITXQS64RY — ᴊᴀᴅᴇɴ ᴊᴏʜɴsᴏɴ (@JadenJohns0n) September 26, 2017

When you realize that BYU fan’s tweets are all the same stuff they’ve been doing for years

BYU Tweets this week:

We have a great schedule

Have a sense of humor Aggie Fans GOSH

Farmers Cows Ogden pic.twitter.com/PRNAqe3FIj — AggieUp 🐮🆙 (@AggieUp) September 28, 2017

When Google Earth delivers

Spotted on Google Earth. This can’t be real, can it? pic.twitter.com/fHZWKRGyTt — ᴊᴀᴅᴇɴ ᴊᴏʜɴsᴏɴ (@JadenJohns0n) September 26, 2017

When Utah fans get involved

Q: Why does BYU always schedule USU this weekend. A: They so badly want to have a conference rival. — Brett Borg (@BrettBorgScout) September 28, 2017

When everyone got their hands on the latest in BYU literature

Go Aggies. Reply or DM other headlines that would fit this guidebook for our friends down south.#ThisIsY #JustTryingToHelpTheCougars pic.twitter.com/3Gw9Pk3SJi — USU Bangarang (@USUBangarang) September 26, 2017

When people started roping ice cream into the conversation (seriously, though Aggie Ice Cream > BYU Creamery)

Seriously, anyone who actually think byu creamery is better than aggie ice cream has been sniffing WAAYYY too many essential oils. — Daniel Hansen (@TheGrandDanny) September 27, 2017

When we finally learned who BYU’s rivals actually are

#BYU only has five #rivals: Alabama

All of the Big 12

J-Dubs

Spaghetti straps

Young Living Essential Oils (VIVNT 4 LYFE!!!) https://t.co/lGQRi6qgNr — USU Bangarang (@USUBangarang) September 27, 2017

When the USU men’s volleyball team dropped the hammer

We’re selling cups for this weeks game against BYU to help fundraise our season. $10 a piece. #safetyfirst #BeatBYU pic.twitter.com/uSRgdyHEHl — USU Men’s Volleyball (@usumensvb) September 27, 2017

#AggiesAllTheWay

Watching this Friday’s game from home? Now you can play along with USU vs BYU bingo! What squares would you add to the card? pic.twitter.com/82kOM4ZWWO — ᴊᴀᴅᴇɴ ᴊᴏʜɴsᴏɴ (@JadenJohns0n) September 27, 2017

