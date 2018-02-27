Twelve Aggies honored by MWC in indoor track and field

Utah State track and field had 12 athletes earn all-Mountain West honors on a total of 16 occasions after the Mountain West Indoor Track and Field Championships last weekend.

Junior Leaugen Fray earned all conference honors in both the high jump and the long jump, with leaps of 2.18m and 7.38m respectively. Fray was joined by freshman Hunter Simonson, who earned an accolade in the high jump after his third place finish of a 2.12 jump.

Junior Brenn Flint reset the school’s record in the indoor shot put for the fifth time this season, as she won the event again with a shot of 16.70m. Sophomore Maia Garren joined Flint in all-Mountain West honors, as she took third in the same event with a personal-best throw of 15.52m.

Senior Clay Lambourne was awarded two all-conference honors for winning the 800m race in a record time of 1:48.74, along with running a leg in the distance medley relay team that earned second with a school-record time of 9:34.61.

Joining the DMR alongside Lambourne with the all-conference honors are fellow seniors Dillon Maggard, Jordan Beutler, and Brady Martin. Maggard received accolades by taking second in the 5,000m in 14:47.69, and Beutler earned honors by placing in third in the 800m with a running time of 1:51.46. Sophomore Brody Smith won the men’s 3,000m event in 8:15.24 to add to the track honors.

Junior Sam Nelson won Utah State’s first men’s pole vault title since 2005 after clearing a jump of 5.15m to gain accolades alongside sophomore Kyle Brost who placed third in the long jump event with a distance of 14.85m, to take Utah State’s first all-Mountain West selection in the men’s triple jump since adding to the league.

Senior David Hirschmann earned second in the men’s shot put category with a personal-best shot of 17.91m to contribute to the Aggies all-conference pool.

The team awaits the results of other conference championships to determine who will press forward and compete at the NCAA Indoor National Championships on March 9, in College Station, Texas.