Two charges added in Torrey Green assault case

On Friday, Cache County prosecutors filed two new rape charges against former USU linebacker, Torrey Green.

Since Green’s last court appearance on Oct. 25, five more women have come forward, adding to a total of 14 alleged victims.

Green was charged in October with four counts of rape, one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of sexual assault.



Green faces a maximum penalty of life in prison if he is convicted of the aggravated kidnapping charge, and a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison if convicted of the rape or sexual assault charges.

Christine Jones, one of the 14 alleged victims in the Green case, who has been asked to be identified by a pseudonym, said she is “very happy something is finally being done about this.”

Green is currently being held in Cache County Jail and will appear in court on Dec. 13, where Judge Brian Cannell will decide on a possibility of bail.